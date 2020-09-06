Road Now Clear - Update: Crash, East Tamaki Drive, East Tamaki - Counties Manukau
Sunday, 6 September 2020, 5:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
05 September
Four occupants from
the car have been transported to hospital for
treatment.
Two people are reported to have more
serious injuries and two others have moderate
injuries.
The bus was not carrying passengers at the
time.
Police enquiries are continuing into the
circumstances.
