Homicide Investigation, Edgeware, Christchurch
Sunday, 6 September 2020, 7:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man
was found seriously injured at an address in Edgeware this
morning.
Police were called to the address at around
2:47am.
The man was transferred to Christchurch
Hospital but died shortly after.
One person was
arrested at the scene and is assisting Police with our
enquiries.
Police are not seeking anyone else in
relation to this incident.
A scene guard is in place
and a scene examination will continue this
morning.
