Road Closed - Diversions In Place - Serious Crash, Dunsandel - Canterbury
Sunday, 6 September 2020, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a collision between
a milk tanker and a car at the intersection of Mainsouth
Road and Parkins Road (State Highway One).
The crash
was reported to Police at about 12.23pm.
Initial
indications are that one person is seriously
injured.
The road is closed and traffic is being
diverted.
Updates will be made when
available.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more