Road Blocked - Car Vs Powerpole Crash - Pipiwai Road, Matarau - Northland
Sunday, 6 September 2020, 2:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of crash on Pipiwai Road,
Matarau, Whangarei.
Emergency services were alerted to
a car vs powerpole crash at around 1:26pm.
One person
is reported to be critically injured.
The road is
blocked for now and motorists are asked to avoid the area if
possible.
