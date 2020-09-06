Update: Homicide Investigation, Edgeware, Christchurch.
Sunday, 6 September 2020, 3:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have now charged a 31-year-old local man with
murder in relation to the death of a 44-year-old man in
Christchurch.
He is due to appear in the Christchurch
District Court tomorrow.
The name of the deceased man
will not be released until Police have notified all of his
next of kin.
As the matter is now before the courts,
there will be no further
comment.
