Road Reopened - Update: Pipiwai Road, Matarau - Northland
Sunday, 6 September 2020, 7:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Pipiwai Road has now reopened following the earlier
crash.
The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to
Auckland in a serious condition.
Four other passengers
were reported to have moderate injuries and were being
treated in Whangarei Hospital.
Police enquiries are
continuing.
