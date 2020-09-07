Diversions In Place After A Crash Involving Bus & Pedestrian: Pitt Street / Karangahape Rd Auckland

06 September

The crash at the intersection on Pitt Street and Karangahape Road was reported at 9.57pm.

The Serious Crash Unit are attending and diversions are in place around the crash scene.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

There is no information available for release on injuries at this time.

No further updates are expected this evening.

