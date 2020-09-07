Diversions In Place After A Crash Involving Bus & Pedestrian: Pitt Street / Karangahape Rd Auckland
Monday, 7 September 2020, 6:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
06 September
The crash at the
intersection on Pitt Street and Karangahape Road was
reported at 9.57pm.
The Serious Crash Unit are
attending and diversions are in place around the crash
scene.
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid
the area.
There is no information available for
release on injuries at this time.
No further updates
are expected this
evening.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more