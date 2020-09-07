Suspicious Fires in Christchurch

Police are seeking information from members of the public regarding three suspicious fires in Christchurch in the early hours of this morning.

Police were alerted to three separate fires at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Parklands, the Christchurch Transitional Cathedral (Cardboard Cathedral) on Hereford Street and the Beach Road Cafe in New Brighton.

Police and Fire and Emergency staff will be attending all scenes this morning conducting scene examinations.

Anyone who has any information about the fires or was in the area of the fires between the hours of 3am to 6am this morning is urged to contact Police on 105.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

