Information Sought On Thefts In Invercargill

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a number of vehicles were broken into in Invercargill over the weekend.

Items such as wallets, phones and electronics were taken from the vehicles parked at walking tracks in the Sandy Point area.

Initial enquiries indicate about 6 vehicles were targeted.

“Vehicle theft and interference is often an opportunistic crime,” Constable Samantha Lindley says.

“Motorists can minimise the risk of having their vehicle stolen or broken into by ensuring it’s locked and any valuables are removed or out of sight.

“It’s also worth considering buying a steering lock or immobiliser for your vehicle.”

Police urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Sandy Point area on Saturday or Sunday to call 105, quoting file number 200906/1879.

© Scoop Media

