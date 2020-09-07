Strong Interest In Wellington Medal, Coin And Stamp Auctions

Collectors are showing strong Interest in 220 medal lots on offer in the Mowbray Collectables auction on Friday 11 September in Wellington. These include Lot 1, Commander of the Order of the Bath and Order of St Michael and St George medals awarded to British Brigadier-General Frederick Cunliffe, instrumental in defeating German colonial forces in West Africa in 1915, estimated at $6000. A Waterloo Medal awarded to a soldier in the last charge of the day against Napoleon’s troops, is estimated at $2000. These were the first medals generally awarded to British soldiers of all ranks. The many medals to New Zealanders go back to the 1860’s with a pair awarded to Henry Elston of the famed Forest Rangers Company in the New Zealand Wars and Samuel Elston (Boer War, Queen’s South Africa Medal).

Gold is also attracting interest with $100,000 of gold coins on offer.

Top stamp is the Cape of Good Hope triangular 4 pence of 1855, one of only 3 known, one of which is owned by the Queen, estimated at $20,000.

Mowbrays coin and stamp auctions offer 1688 lots over 11 and 12 September at the West Plaza Hotel, Wakefield St.

Background

Mowbray Collectables is New Zealand’s only specialist stamp and coin auctioneer. Many sales are made overseas.

Website: www.mowbraycollectables.com

Auction Catalogue: https://www.mowbrays.co.nz/mowbray-international/

