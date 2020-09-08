The Road Is Currently Closed - Serious Crash On State Highway 50 Near Tikokino - Eastern
Tuesday, 8 September 2020, 6:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
07 September
Emergency services
are responding to reports of a serious crash on State
Highway 50 near Tikokino, Hastings.
The crash
involving a motorbike near Glencoe Station Road was reported
around 8.10pm.
Initial reports indicate one person has
sustained serious injuries and been taken to
hospital.
The road is closed and traffic management is
in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
