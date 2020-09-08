Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Welcome Boost To Wilding Pine Control

Tuesday, 8 September 2020, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Mayor John Leggett has welcomed today’s news of $3.7 million funding to fight wilding pines in Marlborough, announced by Minister for Biosecurity Damien O’Connor and Minister for Civil Defence Peeni Henare.

Control work for these invasive pests have been ongoing in Molesworth and the Marlborough Sounds, including collaborations by Marlborough District Council, the Department of Conservation, Pāmu New Zealand (formerly Landcorp), community trusts and landholders. While much of this boost is earmarked for Molesworth, this additional funding from the National Wilding Conifer Control Programme will enable more work in the Sounds and jumpstart two new programmes in Waihopai and The Ned (Te Hau).

“This is a huge win for biodiversity and protecting our natural landscapes in Marlborough. This funding is a major contribution to our current collaborations with central government and community groups to fight wilding pines,” Mayor Leggett said.

“There’s a perception out there that all trees are good but unfortunately wilding pines are not. They not only pose a threat to native ecosystems and waterways, but increase our risk of wildfires and threaten our economy long-term.”

Biosecurity Manager Jono Underwood says the Council’s primary role will be to coordinate the funding across all initiatives in Marlborough.

“The increased Crown investment means significant inroads are now possible to contain and reduce legacy infestations in the highly vulnerable South Marlborough landscape, as well as support the excellent community-led work in Marlborough.”

Ross Beech, who chairs the Marlborough Wilding Pines Steering Group, said he was “absolutely thrilled” to hear the news.

“This funding means we can extend the current control programmes and also get two new initiatives up and running.”

The Steering Group coordinates wilding pine control work in Marlborough through a partnership with DOC, LINZ, MPI, the Council, the Marlborough Sounds Restoration Trust and the South Marlborough Landscape Restoration Trust.

In the Top of the South, about $5.1 million is being allocated to tackle 77,000 hectares of infestations, creating 63 new jobs.

· Marlborough will receive more than $3.7 million. The majority of this will fund control work in the Molesworth Recreation Reserve, with additional funding for the Marlborough Sounds, Waihopai, and The Ned (Te Hau).

o Rangitahi/Molesworth has received programme investment over the past four years, with great success. This additional $3.04 million means the programme is on track to address the central issues in and around Tarndale.

o Marlborough Sounds will receive $355,000 for an ongoing and successful programme led by the Marlborough Sounds Restoration Trust.

o Waihopai will get a jumpstart on a new programme for a large area spanning the Ferny Gair Conservation area, Upper Waihopai and Wye catchments. This $187,500 will build a programme that begins to address wilding pines in the area.

o The Ned (Te Hau) will receive $115,000 in funding for a new initiative led by the South Marlborough Landscape Restoration Trust who are working with landholders in a 20,000-hectare area.

· In Nelson-Tasman, $1.3 million will fund a Department of Conservation initiative in Mt Richmond to make significant inroads controlling the seed source trees, and $119,750 to control wildings on Takaka Hill.

Wilding pines pose the biggest plant threat to New Zealand’s environment. The self-seeding trees spread aggressively, overwhelming native landscapes to the point where they destroy native plants and habitats. If left unchecked, these pines could take over a quarter of New Zealand’s landscape within 30 years - a $4.6 billion dollar threat to the national economy.

Wilding pines have spread from commercial forestry and previous practices of planting pine trees for the prevention of soil erosion. Led by Biosecurity New Zealand, the National Wilding Conifer Control Programme began in 2016 and aims to contain or eradicate all wilding pines by 2030. The programme is a collaboration between central and local government, landowners, farmers, iwi, researchers and community trusts.

Today's Government announcement

Find out more about South Marlborough Landscape Restoration Trust

Find out more about Marlborough Sounds Restoration Trust

View more about wilding pines in Marlborough

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-election

How likely is it that the world will wake up on November 4th facing the prospect of another four years of Donald Trump? Short answer: not likely, but not impossible. For months now, Joe Biden has been leading in the polls, and he currently enjoys a 7.2 % lead nationwide. Fine. But the longer answer is that the US Presidency is not decided by who wins a majority of the popular vote, nationwide. As at mid 2020, only 15 states and the District of Columbia have agreed to a compact that the popular vote should decide the presidential outcome... More>>

 

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:


James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Mosque Attacks: March 15 Offender Designated As Terrorist Entity

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the offender responsible for the Christchurch terror attack on 15 March 2019 has been designated as a terrorist entity.
“Designating the offender is an important demonstration of New Zealand’s condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>


ALSO:


Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 