$10.5 Million Christchurch Winner Can’t Wait To Buy ‘Dream Car’

A lucky Christchurch man still can’t believe his luck after winning $10.5 million with Powerball last Wednesday.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, is overwhelmed with his ‘unbelievable’ win but he knows for sure what’s at the top of his shopping list.

“I’m going to buy my dream car – a Lamborghini,” he laughed. “I’ve always wanted one so why not now!”

The man is a regular player and was grocery shopping on Monday when he decided to pick up a ticket for Wednesday’s draw.

“I usually buy a Power Dip, but I saw the Father’s Day promotion was on that weekend, so I decided to get a Triple Dip instead – you’ve got to be in to win!” He said.

“I always buy a Dip and choose my own Powerball number - Powerball 9, it’s a special number to me and is also my birthday.”

On Thursday a friend at work mentioned I should check my ticket because Powerball had been won at Bishopdale New World.

“I thought to myself ‘it can’t be me, it’s not possible, so many people buy their tickets there!’”

The next morning the man went back to the store to check his ticket.

“I used the ticket checker first and ‘Division 1 winner’ came up. I just said, ‘oh my god is this real?’”

The winner handed his ticket over to the Lotto operator who put it through the machine and confirmed his win.

“The Lotto lady was so excited for me; it was such a surreal moment – I still can’t believe it.”

The man can’t wait to celebrate with a ‘cook-up’ at home with his family – and of course buy his Lamborghini!

He also plans to go on a trip somewhere in the South Island where he can relax and start to plan his new future.

The winning ticket was sold at Bishopdale New World for the draw on Wednesday 2 September 2020.

© Scoop Media

