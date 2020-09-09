Hillpark Proposed As Official Name For Suburb In Manurewa

The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (NZGB) is inviting public submissions on officially assigning the locally used name of Hillpark for the suburb in Manurewa, Auckland. Submissions for and against will be accepted by the NZGB between 9 September and 9 November 2020.

“The NZGB wants to hear from all who want to have a say about this name proposal, especially from those in the community most affected,” says Wendy Shaw, Secretary of the NZGB.

“We encourage active participation by everyone to help the NZGB make a decision that is right for the community, follows good naming practice, is meaningful and is enduring,” Ms Shaw says.

The NZGB considered a Hillpark Residents’ Association proposal to make official the suburb name at its July hui (meeting) this year. They described its unique natural and heritage characteristics which have helped build a suburban identity and which should be recognised. The name derives from ‘The Hill’, a homestead build in 1910 and rebuilt in 1925, and in reference to the stands of regenerated native forest that were retained as parks.

Key factors in accepting the proposal included the long-term local use of the name dating back to 1961 when it was first developed, support from Manurewa Local Board, and support from residents including a petition with over 360 signatories and consensus on the proposed suburb boundaries.

The proposed boundaries for Hillpark generally follow Puhinui Creek to the north, State Highway 1 (Auckland Motorway) to the east, Alfriston Road to the south and Great South Road to the west.

Further information, including the exact boundaries and how to make a submission can be found at www.linz.govt.nz/hillpark.

