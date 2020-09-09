Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ōtaki, Mana Candidates State Their Case For Kāpiti At Chamber Event

Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti, 9 September 2020 - The future of Kāpiti Airport and electrification of rail from Waikanae to Ōtaki will be put to candidates for both the Mana and Ōtaki Electorates at the Kāpiti Chamber’s General Election Business Debate on September 16, 2020.

Jacinda Thorn, Chair of the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce says the 2020 Business Debate is an important opportunity for the region’s businesses to connect with candidates across the political spectrum.

“This year’s election is different to most, as New Zealand deals with the pressing and immediate issue of Covid-19. We want to encourage our community to come along, hear what our candidates have to say so they can make an informed decision come Election Day,” says Jacinda Thorn.

The panel includes the following candidates:

Ōtaki ElectorateMana Electorate
  • Bernard Long - Green
  • Terisa Ngobi - Labour
  • Tim Costley - National
  • Wayne Grattan - ACT
  • Barbara Edmonds - Labour
  • Jo Hayes - National

Candidates will be asked a series of questions, which will be followed by a general Q&A session. Questions for the 2020 event include:

  1. Do you support electrification of rail between Waikanae and Ōtaki and if so, in what timeframe for it to be completed?
  2. Do you support the expressway between Ōtaki and Levin commencing before the planned start date of 2025? If not, why not? If Yes, how will you support this if elected?
  3. What is your single most important idea for business stimulation in Kāpiti while the region responds to Covid, and other emerging adverse impacts like climate change?
  4. Do you agree Kāpiti must retain an airport and if so, are they prepared to back Government support to enable this?
  5. What is your personal view on the two referenda topics?

Jacinda Thorn says Kāpiti has a number of issues to contend with over the next three years, as well as Covid-19.

“Our business community has raised concerns about all of the issues we’ve identified in our questions for candidates, and how each issue is approached - from electrification, to business stimulation and the Ōtaki to Levin Expressway - will make a significant difference to the future of Kāpiti,” says Jacinda Thorn.

The Business Debate kicks off from 5.15pm, 16 September 2020 at Southwards Museum. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, people must register for the event as numbers will be capped at 100 if Alert Level 2 is still in place next week.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

According to Business NZ, over 97% of New Zealand firms employ only 20 or fewer staff. One of the political myths about such firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise. A myth, right? And not only because New Zealand is regularly rated as the easiest place in the world to do business. In Australia, there any number of compliance requirements – from payroll taxes to GST exemptions – not faced by business here... More>>

 

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:


James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 