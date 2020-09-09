Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Our Lockdown Coffees Can Keep Us Awake To Justice

Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 4:46 pm
Press Release: Give Back

Through a new campaign, Give Back, more fortunate Kiwis are giving back their lockdown savings to support charities at the frontlines responding to the covid-19 fall-out. The campaign can be found at www.givesomeback.nz. “Covid has wreaked havoc for many across Aotearoa”, says Selwyn Coles, one of the organisers behind the Give Back campaign. “But some of us are more fortunate and may even have saved money during the periods of lockdown”.

After all, while we we’re stuck at home, we weren’t eating out, buying coffee, going to the gym, or driving to work. So, Selwyn urges, why not turn our loss into an opportunity for generosity? “Our normal Friday Fish & Chips can feed families. Our suspended gym membership can give others strength. The night out we missed with the mates can support our rangatahi”. In short, the team behind the campaign asks anyone in the position to give to consider giving back to people and communities who need the money more.

The campaign partners with several established charities. The Auckland City Mission, Youthline, and the Women’s Refuge are onboard so far, and Selwyn adds that otherwise will likely join soon. These charities are working in key problems areas that have been exacerbated by covid-19, such as food insecurity, housing, mental health and domestic violence.

The Give Back website makes it easy for people to calculate what they did not spend during lockdown, and then directs people to Givealittle pages to make a donation. It focusses on areas such as transport, coffees, beers, meals out, and gym memberships. Selwyn stresses that the numbers can quickly add up to create a powerful movement of generosity. He gives his coffee habit as an example. “I normally buy around 5 coffees a week, for an average cost of $5, or $25 a week”. But that spending stopped during the two periods level 4, and for most of level 3 as well. Selwyn continues, “Over 8 weeks that comes to an incredible $200. That is a lot of money, and it only seems right to give some back to people who need it more than I do”.

The team behind the campaign are also working on an innovative new app, Give Better, which they say will make it possible to give more, save more and learn to savour the moment. The app encourages Kiwis to redirect their ‘meh’ spending — spending that is failing to bring them much joy — and give and save the money through the app instead. They say Give Better also promotes a financial mindfulness, through which people learn to savour, or to enjoy, their purchases more than they did previously. The website can be found at www.givebetter.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Give Back on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

According to Business NZ, over 97% of New Zealand firms employ only 20 or fewer staff. One of the political myths about such firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise. A myth, right? And not only because New Zealand is regularly rated as the easiest place in the world to do business. In Australia, there any number of compliance requirements – from payroll taxes to GST exemptions – not faced by business here... More>>

 

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:


James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 