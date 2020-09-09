Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Strong Interest In The Central Library Consultation

Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 7:01 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

A six-week public consultation to gather Wellingtonians’ views on restoring the Central Library service in the heart of the city has ended with significant input from residents.

“With more than 1360 submissions and counting, Wellingtonians have shown we are passionate about the future of our Central Library,” says Wellington City Council Mayor Andy Foster.

“I want to thank the many people and organisations who took the time to share their views on the future of the Central Library, and our staff for facilitating this discussion.

“Council is now looking forward to hearing the supporting oral submissions later this month, as well as seeing the survey results and more technical information. We are listening very carefully to our community, and all this feedback will help guide the decisions we need to take in October.”

Receiving such a strong number of submissions, and with a few more expected to arrive by mail today, Libraries portfolio holder Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons says we will get a clear picture on what Wellingtonians want and need from a library service in the city.

“From what I’ve been told, many submissions include additional well-considered and detailed responses from both a community and individual viewpoints, which is fantastic. We will also have the benefit of the views of people who joined the recent events in our communities, with the Planning for Growth team.”

The final submissions are being collated by an external research agency, along with the themes collected from public comments on the Council and Wellington City Libraries social media posts during the submission period.

Wellington City Councillors will also be presented the results of an independent representative survey of 1000 residents from the Wellington Region.

Councillors will hear from approximately 60 individuals or organisations who will start providing oral submissions on Tuesday 22 September.

A Council report will outline the results of the consultation and engagement process, together with updated costs of the options for the Council to debate at a Strategy and Policy Committee Meeting planned for Thursday 22 October 2020. This meeting is open to the public and will be live streamed on the Council’s YouTube page.

As the agenda for this meeting has not yet been set, please visit the Council website closer to the meeting date to confirm the time it will be presented. We will publish a copy of the Council reports on the Council website by Friday 16 October.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

According to Business NZ, over 97% of New Zealand firms employ only 20 or fewer staff. One of the political myths about such firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise. A myth, right? And not only because New Zealand is regularly rated as the easiest place in the world to do business. In Australia, there any number of compliance requirements – from payroll taxes to GST exemptions – not faced by business here... More>>

 

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:


James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 