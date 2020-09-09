Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrating Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori With Interactive Online Events

Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 7:47 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori celebrates and promotes te Reo Māori as one of the national languages of New Zealand, and Horowhenua is joining the fun.

Horowhenua District Council and Muaūpoko Tribal Authority have partnered to offer a range of interactive online events between Friday 28 August and Sunday 20 September 2020, with prizes up for grabs during Māori Language Week from Monday 14 September to Sunday 20 September.

Libraries Horowhenua will also join in, using te Reo in displays, activities and greetings at library venues and on social media.

Horowhenua District Council’s Cultural Outcomes Lead Aroha Pakau said the interactive events were designed to bring people together.

“We wanted to build connections between people at a time when we have to stay physically distanced from each other. We’ve put together an online programme of activities everyone can enjoy to celebrate and learn about Māori language and culture,” she said.

There is an online shout out challenge to show us your pūkana, where friends and whānau are encouraged to get together, shout out to someone and then show us their pūkana.

A second online challenge offers the chance to design your own facemask with any design to be in with a chance to win.

To encourage a more musical note to the week, a song and rap competition challenges our local singers and songwriters to write a short verse with the phrase ‘Kia kaha te Reo Māori’ included.

All challenges come with a prize of a $50 New World voucher for the winning entries.

In recognition of the ‘Māori language moment’ to be celebrated at midday on Monday 14 September, Horowhenua District Council will broadcast a live stream waiata on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HorowhenuaDC, with residents of the district encouraged to participate at home, at work, or wherever you may be!

Mrs Pakau said Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori is a great time to take the opportunity to learn Te Reo Māori.

Tetaurawhiri.govt.nz has some great resources and our activities are designed to encourage people to speak the language – I encourage everyone, especially our tamariki and rangatahi, to give them a go. Let’s go Horowhenua, Kia kaha te Reo Māori!”

Sillena McGregor, Muaūpoko Tribal Authority Board Member, encouraged Horowhenua to give te Reo Māori a go.

“Te Reo Māori is our native language and we as a people strive to protect and maintain it. Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori is an opportunity for us to promote the everyday use of Reo Māori over the week and we are excited for the activities planned in our rohe. It doesn’t matter how much or little you can speak – the main thing is to give it a go, Horowhenua! Kia kaha te Reo Māori!”

For more information, visit https://www.horowhenua.govt.nz/Places-Events/Te-Wiki-o-te-Reo-Maori

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

According to Business NZ, over 97% of New Zealand firms employ only 20 or fewer staff. One of the political myths about such firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise. A myth, right? And not only because New Zealand is regularly rated as the easiest place in the world to do business. In Australia, there any number of compliance requirements – from payroll taxes to GST exemptions – not faced by business here... More>>

 

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:


James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 