Death Following Crash, Pahiatua
Thursday, 10 September 2020, 6:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
09 September
One person has died
following a crash on State Highway 2, Pahiatua, on Saturday
5 September.
Police were called to the single
motorcycle crash about midday.
The person was
initially transported to hospital with serious injuries,
however they sadly died yesterday.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
