Night Works - SH1 Between Hudson Rd & The Kaipara Flats Rd/Goatley Rd Int, Warkworth | 13-17 Sept

Night Works - State Highway 1 (SH1) between Hudson Road and the Kaipara Flats Road / Goatley Road intersection, Warkworth - 13 to 17 September 2020

The Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Warkworth Motorway Project is undertaking night works on SH1 between Hudson Road and the Kaipara Flats Road/Goatley Road intersection, Warkworth. The ground investigation works will start on Sunday 13th September and are expected to be completed by Thursday 17th September, weather permitting.

For your safety, the safety of project staff and to minimise traffic disruptions, there will be traffic management on SH1 with stop/go traffic management in place from 7:00pm to 5:00am each night (Sunday to Thursday).

Additional night works are planned between late September and the end of December 2020. NX2 will provide a further update on these activities and proposed start date closer to the time.

NX2 would like to remind road users that the temporary maximum speed limit of 60km/h is in place on this section of SH1 during the works. Motorists are advised to watch out for road crews working.

NX2 apologises for any inconvenience and advises road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. The work is being done at night to minimise disruption for freight movements and the travelling public.

When it opens in mid-May 2022, the Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Warkworth project will extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstones Hill Tunnels to just north of Warkworth.

The new four-lane motorway will provide increased safety, more consistent travel times and create a robust and reliable transport connection between Auckland and Northland.

