Gisborne District Council To Talk Rates System

Gisborne District Council is proposing changes to its rating system after receiving community feedback on the way rates are allocated in Tairāwhiti.

“We are contemplating a more consistent rating policy across all activities, and one that’s more affordable where we have identified areas of need,” said Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

“The rating review has helped us identify where we can make changes to help our community’s ability to pay, and to reallocate rates for activities that provide benefit to the whole community.”

Mayor Stoltz said the proposed changes would ensure ratepayers would contribute an amount more reflective of the costs of the services they use. Where Council provides activities that benefit everyone in the region, all ratepayers would contribute towards their cost.

The proposed changes would affect rates on each property differently, and rates would increase for some ratepayers and decrease for others.

“The changes we are proposing would not increase the amount of money we receive, but payments from ratepayers would more fairly reflect the services they receive and use,” Mayor Stoltz said.

“Council will consult with our community for a month from 14 September, when we will discuss the impacts of these suggested changes. You will have the opportunity to make your views heard.”

Council will hold informal drop-in sessions at Awarua, 15 Fitzherbert Street, meetings in townships throughout the region, and an online hui on 30 September through our website.

Visit www.gdc.govt.nz/lets-talk-rates from 14 September for confirmed dates, places and times and to learn more about the proposed changes.

© Scoop Media

