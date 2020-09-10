Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council To Issue Reminders About NZTA WoF Deadline

Thursday, 10 September 2020, 11:25 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council will start issuing warnings this week to remind vehicle users the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s COVID-related extension for vehicle registrations, Warrants of Fitness (WoF) and Certificates of Fitness (CoF) ends at 11.59pm on Saturday 10 October.

During COVID-19 Alert Level 4, the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) granted temporary extensions for vehicle registrations, Warrants of Fitness and Certificates of Fitness which had expired from 1 January 2020 onwards. These extensions allowed people to continue driving and using their vehicles legally while they were unable to renew the documents during lockdown.

With NZTA’s deadline announced, Wellington City Council will start to issue warnings a month prior from today (Thursday 10 September) to remind vehicle users they need to check their expired registrations, Warrants of Fitness and Certificates of Fitness before the 10 October deadline.

Key information:

  • Issuing infringements for documents that expired during 2020 were put on hold because the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency granted a temporary extension from 10 April 2020 for these documents in response to COVID-19. However, the extension will end at 11.59pm, Saturday 10 October 2020.
  • Wellington City Council will resume issuing infringements for vehicles with expired registrations, Warrants of Fitness and Certificates of Fitness documentation from 7am, Sunday 11 October 2020.
  • Infringement notices will apply to all vehicles parked on public roads with vehicle inspection and licensing documents expiring between 1 January and 10 October 2020, that remain expired as at 11 October 2020.
  • If a vehicle is unwarranted or unlicensed from Sunday 11 October 2020, it may be issued a $200 fee.
  • The usual grace period of one calendar month will not apply to vehicles with documents expiring between 1 January and 10 October 2020. This is because the extension was implemented by the Government in the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic.
  • The standard one calendar month grace period will apply as usual to vehicles with documents which expire from Sunday 11 October 2020 onwards.
  • If a WoF/CoF has expired, we strongly recommend it is renewed as soon as possible to ensure the proper safety checks are completed. Long waiting times are expected as garages deal with the backlog.
  • Our Parking Services Parking Officers will issue warnings to unwarranted and unlicensed vehicles parked on a public road from 10 September until 10 October 2020. The warnings are intended to remind and prompt drivers and owners to renew their document.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

According to Business NZ, over 97% of New Zealand firms employ only 20 or fewer staff. One of the political myths about such firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise. A myth, right? And not only because New Zealand is regularly rated as the easiest place in the world to do business. In Australia, there any number of compliance requirements – from payroll taxes to GST exemptions – not faced by business here... More>>

 

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:


James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 