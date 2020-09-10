Serious Crash - Brixton, New Plymouth District - Road Blocked - Diversions In Place - Central
Thursday, 10 September 2020, 12:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a three-vehicle
crash on Devon Road, Brixton (Big Jim's Hill)
Police
were notified of the crash at about 11.35am.
Initial
indications are that at least one person has sustained
injuries.
One vehicle is reported to be on
fire.
The road is blocked and diversions are in
place.
Further updates will be made when
available.
