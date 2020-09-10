Serious Crash - Brixton, New Plymouth District - Road Blocked - Diversions In Place - Central

Emergency services are responding to a three-vehicle crash on Devon Road, Brixton (Big Jim's Hill)

Police were notified of the crash at about 11.35am.

Initial indications are that at least one person has sustained injuries.

One vehicle is reported to be on fire.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place.

Further updates will be made when available.

© Scoop Media

