Watercare Drought Update

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

