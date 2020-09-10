Watercare Drought Update

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Comparing New Zealand’s elimination approach to the Covid-19 pandemic with the alternatives, the upsides overwhelmingly outweigh the downsides. However, there is much more our ‘liberal technocrat’ Government could be doing to better manage the Covid-19 crisis, and make our system more resilient in the face of future public health emergencies. More>>
Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>
Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>
Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>
Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>
Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>
With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>
Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism. More>>