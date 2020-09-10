Lights, Kites, Action – Five Events To Receive Support Through The Kāpiti Major Events Fund

The Kāpiti Coast District Council has awarded $190,000 to five events which showcase a distinctly Kāpiti flavour and bring economic benefits by attracting visitors and boosting the local economy.

XTERRA Wellington, Māoriland Film Festival, Kāpiti Food Fair, Matariki Lights Art Festival and the Ōtaki Kite Festival will each receive support to deliver their events within the next year, with XTERRA, Ōtaki Kite Festival, Māoriland Film Festival and the Kāpiti Food Fair receiving ongoing support for the following 2021/22 year as well.

“We received a large number of applications this funding round and the quality was impressive,” says Councillor Rob McCann, who chaired the five-person fund panel.

“This contestable fund is designed to strengthen the events calendar and encourage fresh ideas and we’re pleased to be able to provide certainty and support for major events here.

“COVID-19 has significantly changed the events landscape in New Zealand, making securing sponsorship and planning ahead more challenging, so this year Council has allocated funding ahead of time by funding events in both 2020/2021 and 2021/22,” says Mr McCann.

The fund includes support for events that are at the conceptual stage and require feasibility studies to get them off the ground. There is funding allocated to event scoping for the Matariki Lights Art Festival and the Kāpiti Design and Arts Festival in the 2020/21 year.

“Hosting such a diverse offering of events will attract visitors to our district, allows us to celebrate what we love most about Kāpiti, and is a key driver in delivering long-term economic development,” says Mr McCann.

Find out more about the Fund here: www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/majoreventsfund

© Scoop Media

