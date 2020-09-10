Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding Available To Support Desexing And Rehoming Of Stray Cats

Thursday, 10 September 2020, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Applications to Hamilton City Council’s Cat Desexing Fund for 2020 are now open.

The $100,000 Fund, introduced in May 2019, aims to address the issue of stray cats in Hamilton. A key aspect of accessing grant funding is the applicants’ ability to manage the desexing of stray cats (by a qualified veterinarian) and then the animals.

The 2020 application period is from Tuesday 1 September to Friday 9 October.

“Stray cats continue to grow in numbers because they aren’t desexed,” says Susan Stanford, the Council’s Animal Education and Control Manager. “They are a nuisance to our community – digging into rubbish, rowdily fighting or mating at night, and spreading disease. More importantly, they prey on native birds and wildlife.

“However, through this fund, we can support organisations that can effectively manage desexing stray cats – by vets – and run rehoming programmes in Hamilton for these cats. Both of these activities will help us work towards reducing stray cat numbers in the city,” says Ms Standford.

“Applicants must be able to demonstrate a track record of this sort of work. We’ll be asking them to show what they’ve done so far in relation to this type of work, as part of assessing their suitability for the grant.”

Ms Stanford says that applicants can be from outside the Hamilton area, however any cats to be desexed must be from within the city’s boundaries. “The fund can’t be used to euthanise cats, to desex cats considered privately owned, or to perform procedures on any other species of domestic animal.”

Applicants will also need to provide evidence (verified by a veterinarian) showing proof of their cat desexing and rehoming programme, and submit an annual budget projection of the number of cats expected to be handled over the course of the year, including the anticipated costs of desexing these.

The application period closes at 5pm, Friday 9 October 2020. All applications will be assessed by a team of Council staff.

Find out more online at hamilton.govt.nz/stray-cats

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

One of the political myths about small firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 