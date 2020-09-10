Police Are Attending A Single-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 2 - Serious Crash - Matawhero - Eastern
Thursday, 10 September 2020, 10:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
State Highway 2, Matawhero.
The single-vehicle crash
occurred about 9:20pm.
Initial indications are there
are serious injuries.
Diversions are being put in
place and the Serious Crash Unit will attend the
scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
