Missing Person - Wellington

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding Ioanna Siatiras, 82, who has been reported missing from her home in Miramar.

She was last seen around 9:30 last night near New World Miramar.

Ioanna is described as 5’5, of medium build and likely wearing black.

Her family and Police are concerned for her welfare and want to make sure she is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen her to contact Police immediately.

If you have any information about her whereabouts please call Police on 105 quoting job number P043627041.

