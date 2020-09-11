Fatality Confirmed - Update: Serious Crash - SH2, Matawhero - Eastern
Friday, 11 September 2020, 8:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following last
night's serious crash on SH2, Matawhero.
The
single-vehicle crash occurred about 9.20pm.
A second
person is reported to be in a critical condition.
The
road is now open.
The Police investigation into the
crash is
ongoing.
