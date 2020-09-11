A Unique Way Of Encouraging Kids To Read

Erik’s Fish and Chips (based in Wanaka and Queenstown) has launched a great initiative this year encouraging primary school students to pick up a book and read. Their reward? Free fish and chips of course!

After their son struggled to read, the owners of Erik’s Fish and Chips became passionate about encouraging and incentivising other students to read. Turns out, free fish and chips is a great incentive!

You can view this feel-good deal on Try Local’s website, and book direct with Erik’s Fish and Chips to sign up.

Try Local has recently gone live, with all sorts of deals and promotions in three sectors; Eat, Play and Sleep. Amongst these deals are happy hours,

accommodation specials

, Bungy discounts, and there’s even a particular deal encouraging our young Kiwis to

read 5 chapter books for a free meal

© Scoop Media

