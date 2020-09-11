Youth Council Has Their Say On Ruapehu’s Spatial Plan

Ruapehu Youth Ambassadors have contributed to a draft Spatial Plan (a strategic plan and map for the future) currently under development for the district in a series of workshops this week.

The two workshops in Taumarunui and Ohakune provided an opportunity for both northern and southern Youth Ambassadors to provide their views on what matters they think a plan for the future of Ruapehu District should include.

Once adopted the Spatial Plan will help to guide decisions and planning around Ruapehu while balancing different rights, demands and perspectives.

Youth Council Coordinator Paige Tutemahurangi said it was a great experience for the Ambassadors.

“They got to take part in a professionally facilitated workshop and help influence what will become one of Council's primary strategic planning documents that will have real world outcomes,” she said.

“The involvement of the Youth Council in the spatial planning process highlighted the importance that Council places on capturing a wide variety of views in key planning decisions.

With today’s youth being the ones who will need to deal with the results of today's planning, land use, community and infrastructure decisions it is important that their insights are reflected in the district’s Spatial Plan.”

Specialist spatial planning consultant Ree Anderson who facilitated the workshops said that it was fantastic to have the opportunity to work with the Youth Ambassadors who have made an invaluable contribution to the Spatial Plan data.

Their contribution will now form part of the thinking from Council, local iwi, business and others that feeds into the draft Ruapehu Spatial Plan.

“The wider public will also have an opportunity to have their say when draft Plan is consulted on as part of Council's 2021/2031 Long Term Plan (LTP) next year,” she said.

© Scoop Media

