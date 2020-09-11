Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Release All Of Government Strategy For Tackling Transnational Organised Crime

Friday, 11 September 2020, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police has today released an All of Government strategy to tackle transnational organised crime.

“The goal of the strategy is to make New Zealand the hardest place in the world for organised criminal groups and networks to do business,” says Mike Johnson, Acting Assistant Commissioner: Investigations, Serious and Organised Crime.

Transnational crime operates across national borders and includes crime carried out in one country but with strong links to other countries.

The strategy released today aims to address illicit drug crime, and other crime types currently affecting New Zealand including: migrant exploitation; fraud; tax evasion; illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing; and trafficking of protected flora and fauna.

“Organised and transnational crime is a corrupting influence worldwide, undermining community wellbeing, economic development, and national security,” says Assistant Commissioner Johnson.

“The range of crimes highlights the need for a joined up approach.”

The strategy involves a range of agencies such as New Zealand’s border protection agencies and the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB).

“Transnational organised crime is one of New Zealand’s National Security and Intelligence Priorities, and the GCSB is increasingly focused on using its advanced technical capabilities in support of this priority,” says GCSB Director-General Andrew Hampton.
“I welcome the strategy, which will help ensure the GCSB works effectively with our partner agencies to stop organised criminal groups targeting New Zealand and prevent the harm this causes in our communities.”

New Zealand Customs Group Manager Intelligence, Investigations & Enforcement, Dana McDonald, has also welcomed the release of the strategy and highlights that an international focus remains absolutely crucial to the disruption of transnational organised crime.

“Transnational organised crime does not stop and start at one border, law enforcement agencies are often targeting the same criminal syndicates.

We are committed to continuing to work closely with our domestic partner agencies and with our international networks to identify, target and dismantle transnational networks closer to the source to maximise the impact.”

“Our main objective here is to keep the risk offshore, and prevent harm from reaching and materialising in New Zealand,” Mr.

McDonald says.

The strategy will help deepen existing partnerships with organisations that are combatting organised crime, improve outreach to partners in New Zealand including the private sector, not-for-profit organisations, academic institutions, local communities and the general public.

Together playing a part in responding to the risks and threats posed by transnational organised crime.

While the strategy is focused on system resilience, agencies are also working to build community resilience to the harms associated with organised crime.

This includes partnering with iwi and local providers in some of our most vulnerable communities to develop responses to the social and economic harms and drivers of organised crime.

The Transnational Organised in New Zealand strategy is available on the Police website: https://www.police.govt.nz/about-us/publication/transnational-organised-crime-new-zealand-our-strategy-2020-2025


Development of the strategy

Police has led the development of the strategy and an action plan with the support of partner agencies, including:

Department of Conservation - Te Papa Atawhai
Department of Corrections - Ara Poutama Aotearoa
Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet
Government Communications Security Bureau
Inland Revenue
Ministry for Primary Industries
Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment
Ministry of Defence
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Ministry of Justice
Ministry of Transport
National Maritime Coordination Centre
New Zealand Customs Service
New Zealand Defence Force
New Zealand Police
Serious Fraud Office

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Campaign Politicking

The microdoses of policy that get released on the campaign trail are not meant to be ego-shattering psychedelic events that transform our concepts of political reality. They’re meant to merely tickle the pleasure and pain lobes. Thus it was with the Labour tax policy announcement a few days ago. Soak the rich, but only the top two per cent and then only just a little bit. Relax, the wealthy are not going to be carted off in tumbrils anytime soon. However, if you are earning over $180 000 a year then first of all –congratulations! But yes Labour does aim on bringing back the old 39 cents in the dollar top tax rate that it introduced back in 1999 and which as far as I can recall, did not destroy capitalism as we know it. Business boomed in fact, regardless... More>>

 

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

One of the political myths about small firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 