Police Release All Of Government Strategy For Tackling Transnational Organised Crime

Police has today released an All of Government strategy to tackle transnational organised crime.

“The goal of the strategy is to make New Zealand the hardest place in the world for organised criminal groups and networks to do business,” says Mike Johnson, Acting Assistant Commissioner: Investigations, Serious and Organised Crime.

Transnational crime operates across national borders and includes crime carried out in one country but with strong links to other countries.

The strategy released today aims to address illicit drug crime, and other crime types currently affecting New Zealand including: migrant exploitation; fraud; tax evasion; illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing; and trafficking of protected flora and fauna.

“Organised and transnational crime is a corrupting influence worldwide, undermining community wellbeing, economic development, and national security,” says Assistant Commissioner Johnson.

“The range of crimes highlights the need for a joined up approach.”

The strategy involves a range of agencies such as New Zealand’s border protection agencies and the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB).

“Transnational organised crime is one of New Zealand’s National Security and Intelligence Priorities, and the GCSB is increasingly focused on using its advanced technical capabilities in support of this priority,” says GCSB Director-General Andrew Hampton.

“I welcome the strategy, which will help ensure the GCSB works effectively with our partner agencies to stop organised criminal groups targeting New Zealand and prevent the harm this causes in our communities.”

New Zealand Customs Group Manager Intelligence, Investigations & Enforcement, Dana McDonald, has also welcomed the release of the strategy and highlights that an international focus remains absolutely crucial to the disruption of transnational organised crime.

“Transnational organised crime does not stop and start at one border, law enforcement agencies are often targeting the same criminal syndicates.

We are committed to continuing to work closely with our domestic partner agencies and with our international networks to identify, target and dismantle transnational networks closer to the source to maximise the impact.”

“Our main objective here is to keep the risk offshore, and prevent harm from reaching and materialising in New Zealand,” Mr.

McDonald says.

The strategy will help deepen existing partnerships with organisations that are combatting organised crime, improve outreach to partners in New Zealand including the private sector, not-for-profit organisations, academic institutions, local communities and the general public.

Together playing a part in responding to the risks and threats posed by transnational organised crime.

While the strategy is focused on system resilience, agencies are also working to build community resilience to the harms associated with organised crime.

This includes partnering with iwi and local providers in some of our most vulnerable communities to develop responses to the social and economic harms and drivers of organised crime.

The Transnational Organised in New Zealand strategy is available on the Police website: https://www.police.govt.nz/about-us/publication/transnational-organised-crime-new-zealand-our-strategy-2020-2025



Development of the strategy

Police has led the development of the strategy and an action plan with the support of partner agencies, including:

Department of Conservation - Te Papa Atawhai

Department of Corrections - Ara Poutama Aotearoa

Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet

Government Communications Security Bureau

Inland Revenue

Ministry for Primary Industries

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

Ministry of Defence

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Ministry of Justice

Ministry of Transport

National Maritime Coordination Centre

New Zealand Customs Service

New Zealand Defence Force

New Zealand Police

Serious Fraud Office

© Scoop Media

