Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gracefield Sewer Diversion To Improve Wastewater Resilience

Friday, 11 September 2020, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Work to create a new wastewater diversion system from Whakatu Drive (between Annesbrook and Beatson Road) through to Annesbrook Drive will start at the end of September.

This is a major project that will improve the capacity of the sewerage network and take pressure off the Parkers Road trunk sewer system. With an increased number of houses connected to the existing system and with future development in mind there is a need to increase the resilience of the sewer pipe network, especially during heavy rainfall.

Upgrading the wastewater system in this area will minimise the impact of future sewer overflows in wet weather events. The new pipe will connect into the Quarantine Road network via Annesbrook Drive south.

Construction will take place in two stages to minimise traffic disruption over the Christmas and New Year period.

Stage 1, which commences end of September, will involve the closure of the southbound lane on Annesbrook Drive to thru traffic. This will divert the bus from Annesbrook roundabout via Beatson Road roundabout to Waimea Road - picking up the normal bus route on Main Road Stoke.

One bus stop will be affected with a short walk up to an alternative bus stop on Waimea Road (see map). The northbound bus route is not affected.

Alternative routes avoiding Annesbrook Drive during Stage 1 of the works have been outlined on the map above in orange. Heavy motor vehicles are not permitted to use sections of Nayland Road and should go via Whakatu Drive and Beatson Roundabout instead.

Stage 2, starting after Christmas, will see the upgrade extend from the section of Railway Reserve that intersects Quarantine Road and up along Annesbrook Drive to eventually connect with the pipe laid down during the Stage 1 work.

Council will take advantage of the wastewater construction works to simultaneously upgrade a section of footpath along Annesbrook Drive from Stafford Ave.

Group Manager Infrastructure Alec Louverdis said there would be disruption to traffic while the work took place and thanked the community for their patience.

“The work we are doing here will provide the City with enhanced resilience to sewer overflows from heavy rainfall events. The impact of climate change means we will see major storms more frequently, and we must make sure Nelson’s wastewater system is designed to cope with this.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Campaign Politicking

The microdoses of policy that get released on the campaign trail are not meant to be ego-shattering psychedelic events that transform our concepts of political reality. They’re meant to merely tickle the pleasure and pain lobes. Thus it was with the Labour tax policy announcement a few days ago. Soak the rich, but only the top two per cent and then only just a little bit. Relax, the wealthy are not going to be carted off in tumbrils anytime soon. However, if you are earning over $180 000 a year then first of all –congratulations! But yes Labour does aim on bringing back the old 39 cents in the dollar top tax rate that it introduced back in 1999 and which as far as I can recall, did not destroy capitalism as we know it. Business boomed in fact, regardless... More>>

 

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

One of the political myths about small firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 