Gracefield Sewer Diversion To Improve Wastewater Resilience

Work to create a new wastewater diversion system from Whakatu Drive (between Annesbrook and Beatson Road) through to Annesbrook Drive will start at the end of September.

This is a major project that will improve the capacity of the sewerage network and take pressure off the Parkers Road trunk sewer system. With an increased number of houses connected to the existing system and with future development in mind there is a need to increase the resilience of the sewer pipe network, especially during heavy rainfall.

Upgrading the wastewater system in this area will minimise the impact of future sewer overflows in wet weather events. The new pipe will connect into the Quarantine Road network via Annesbrook Drive south.

Construction will take place in two stages to minimise traffic disruption over the Christmas and New Year period.

Stage 1, which commences end of September, will involve the closure of the southbound lane on Annesbrook Drive to thru traffic. This will divert the bus from Annesbrook roundabout via Beatson Road roundabout to Waimea Road - picking up the normal bus route on Main Road Stoke.

One bus stop will be affected with a short walk up to an alternative bus stop on Waimea Road (see map). The northbound bus route is not affected.

Alternative routes avoiding Annesbrook Drive during Stage 1 of the works have been outlined on the map above in orange. Heavy motor vehicles are not permitted to use sections of Nayland Road and should go via Whakatu Drive and Beatson Roundabout instead.

Stage 2, starting after Christmas, will see the upgrade extend from the section of Railway Reserve that intersects Quarantine Road and up along Annesbrook Drive to eventually connect with the pipe laid down during the Stage 1 work.

Council will take advantage of the wastewater construction works to simultaneously upgrade a section of footpath along Annesbrook Drive from Stafford Ave.

Group Manager Infrastructure Alec Louverdis said there would be disruption to traffic while the work took place and thanked the community for their patience.

“The work we are doing here will provide the City with enhanced resilience to sewer overflows from heavy rainfall events. The impact of climate change means we will see major storms more frequently, and we must make sure Nelson’s wastewater system is designed to cope with this.”

© Scoop Media

