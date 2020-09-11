Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Canterbury DHB Welcomes Parking Announcement

Friday, 11 September 2020, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Canterbury DHB is welcoming Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Hon Dr Megan Woods and Minister of Health Hon Chris Hipkins’ announcement of additional car parking capacity in close proximity to the Christchurch Hospital campus.

In addition to the DHB’s Park and Ride service that is already up and running from the new Deans Ave site, Minister Woods’ confirmed that Ngāi Tahu Property, in partnership with Ngāi Tūāhuriri will develop a new car parking building on a parcel of DHB land alongside Canterbury Health Labs in Hagley Avenue. In addition the DHB will be extending its Antigua Street staff car parking building.

As a result of the DHB making land available, a brand new 450 space car parking building will be developed on the corner of St Asaph Street and Hagley Ave, providing a permanent parking solution in close proximity to the Christchurch Hospital campus.

In addition to this, an extension to our existing staff car parking building will now go ahead and provide approximately 240 additional car parks for our staff. The DHB expects this project to be completed in the first half of 2022.

Canterbury DHB Acting Chief Executive, Peter Bramley says these two projects together with the DHB’s new Park and Ride facility, will substantially improve parking for hospital visitors and staff.

“It’s important to recognise the Canterbury community has been dealing with the consequences of a lack of parking since the 2011 earthquakes.

“This has led to us seeking temporary options so that patients and visitors can continue to access the health services they need. A key part of this has been the development of the successful Park and Ride service, which has recently moved to the new Deans Avenue site.

“We’re delighted with this announcement of a more permanent solution for visitors and staff.

“I’m pleased the DHB has been able to play its part in providing more permanent solutions that will go some way to improving the parking situation.

“The DHB will continue to work to ensure the community has access to adequate car parking options to assist Cantabrians in accessing health facilities in Christchurch,” says Peter.

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Campaign Politicking

The microdoses of policy that get released on the campaign trail are not meant to be ego-shattering psychedelic events that transform our concepts of political reality. They’re meant to merely tickle the pleasure and pain lobes. Thus it was with the Labour tax policy announcement a few days ago. Soak the rich, but only the top two per cent and then only just a little bit. Relax, the wealthy are not going to be carted off in tumbrils anytime soon. However, if you are earning over $180 000 a year then first of all –congratulations! But yes Labour does aim on bringing back the old 39 cents in the dollar top tax rate that it introduced back in 1999 and which as far as I can recall, did not destroy capitalism as we know it. Business boomed in fact, regardless... More>>

 

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

One of the political myths about small firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 