Canterbury DHB Welcomes Parking Announcement

Canterbury DHB is welcoming Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Hon Dr Megan Woods and Minister of Health Hon Chris Hipkins’ announcement of additional car parking capacity in close proximity to the Christchurch Hospital campus.

In addition to the DHB’s Park and Ride service that is already up and running from the new Deans Ave site, Minister Woods’ confirmed that Ngāi Tahu Property, in partnership with Ngāi Tūāhuriri will develop a new car parking building on a parcel of DHB land alongside Canterbury Health Labs in Hagley Avenue. In addition the DHB will be extending its Antigua Street staff car parking building.

As a result of the DHB making land available, a brand new 450 space car parking building will be developed on the corner of St Asaph Street and Hagley Ave, providing a permanent parking solution in close proximity to the Christchurch Hospital campus.

In addition to this, an extension to our existing staff car parking building will now go ahead and provide approximately 240 additional car parks for our staff. The DHB expects this project to be completed in the first half of 2022.

Canterbury DHB Acting Chief Executive, Peter Bramley says these two projects together with the DHB’s new Park and Ride facility, will substantially improve parking for hospital visitors and staff.

“It’s important to recognise the Canterbury community has been dealing with the consequences of a lack of parking since the 2011 earthquakes.

“This has led to us seeking temporary options so that patients and visitors can continue to access the health services they need. A key part of this has been the development of the successful Park and Ride service, which has recently moved to the new Deans Avenue site.

“We’re delighted with this announcement of a more permanent solution for visitors and staff.

“I’m pleased the DHB has been able to play its part in providing more permanent solutions that will go some way to improving the parking situation.

“The DHB will continue to work to ensure the community has access to adequate car parking options to assist Cantabrians in accessing health facilities in Christchurch,” says Peter.

© Scoop Media