Mould-maker Announced For Ōpōtiki Harbour Project

An Ōpōtiki firm is playing a key role in the $100 million Ōpōtiki harbour project.

C Hayes Engineering is making steel moulds for the special reinforced concrete anchors that will be part of rock sea walls at the harbour entrance.

The contract calls for the making of hanbar moulds for five 5-tonne bell- shape anchors, two 10-tonners and two 15-tonners.

It takes the engineers three days to make a 5-tonner, four-and-a-half days for a 10-tonner and six-and-a-half days for a 15-tonner.

Managing Director Charlie Hayes says the job will be finished by the end of this month.

Hayes Engineering has been contracted by HEB, the company engaged to build the harbour entrance. The Harbour is largely funded by central government with significant contribution from Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Mr Hayes is pleased to be playing a part in the huge project.

“It helps showcase what can be done by local firms in in Ōpōtiki. The harbour upgrade is a big boost for the town and district – during the construction phase and later,” he said.

Mr Hayes said the contract equates to one-tenth of the company’s annual output.

Two of the company’s workers are used at a time to build the giant moulds. This involves fitting the pre-folded steel sheets and welding them together. Marshall Profiling of Hamilton, has done the pre-folding.

Hayes engineering has been in business for 32 years, in premises behind the old dairy factory on the southern outskirts of town. It is operated by Charlie and his wife Glenys, the managing director.

The company employs five fulltime engineers, all certificated welders, and two people in administration.

As well as providing general engineering services the company has since 1989 run a training programme for students. It offers a level 2 national certificate in mechanical engineering and a level 3 national certificate in welding.

Three people run the training division, catering for students from Te Kaha to Edgecumbe.

© Scoop Media

