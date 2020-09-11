Police Seek Information On Katrina Epiha

Katrina Epiha

Police are appealing to the public for sightings of Katrina Epiha, 22,who has a warrant to arrest in relation to escaping custody.

Katrina was last seen at around 12.30am today running towards Gray Avenue in Mangere after fleeing from Corrections staff while at Middlemore Hospital.

Katrina is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

If you see her, phone 111 immediately.

Katrina has large distinctive tattoos on both sides of her face.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved top with a white shirt underneath, grey track pants and light pink running shoes.

Anyone with information about Katrina Epiha’s whereabouts or possible sightings is urged to call Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321.

© Scoop Media

