The Road Is Closed And Diversions Are In Place - Serious Crash On Karere Road, Tiakitahuna - Central

Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash on Karere Road in Tiakitahuna, Palmerston North.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 11.25am.

Initial reports indicate there are injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

© Scoop Media

