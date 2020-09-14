Police Appeal For Witnesses Following Assault, Waimate

Waimate Police are asking for the public’s help after an assault on the 12th September.

Police were notified of an assault that happened on Queen Street between High Street and Parsonage Road between 10:00 and 10:30pm on the 12th.

Police investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who might have information that would help with our investigation.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 105 and quote file number 200913/4231.

