Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taranaki Whanui Members Encouraged By Motu Kairangi Vision And Councillor Statement

Tuesday, 15 September 2020, 8:29 am
Press Release: Mau Whenua

Mau Whenua, a group of Taranaki Whānui iwi members have held fast to the original Tangata Whenua vision for their whenua at Motu Kairangi/Miramar Peninsula for many years. Mau Whenua are encouraged by many of the concepts displayed in the recently released Motu Kairangi Design Group vision for Motu Kairangi/Miramar Peninsula.

Mau Whenua look forward to engaging with the Motu Kairangi Design Group to gain further insights into what is being proposed and how that may fit into a Tangata Whenua, Ao Maori vision for their whenua (land). Mau Whenua see this as an important step towards wider iwi and community engagement.

Mau Whenua Chair, Hirini Jenkins-Mepham commended Councillor Simon Woolf for his “thoughtful and courageous” statement urging councillors not to vote for the sale and lease of publicly owned Council land to The Wellington Company. “Simon Woolf is a voice of reason in this debate. It would be reckless for Wellington City Councillors to vote for the sale of publically owned land while legal action against the Developer and the development is in progress.”

Mau Whenua have a High Court case pending against Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust (PNBST) and Developer Cassels of the Wellington Company, The High Court case seeks the sale of land to the developers companies declared invalid and the return of all iwi land at Omarukaikuru/Shelly Bay to Iwi.

Jenkins-Mepham also recalled the aspirations of the leading Treaty Settlement negotiators for the Wellington region, Sir Ngatata Love and Sir Paul Reeves. Both had pledged that developments at Shelly Bay and the rest of the peninsula would be a result of collaboration and consultation with the community and would benefit Iwi as well as all other Wellingtonians.

“The Motu Kairangi Design Group proposed Alternative Vision offers some alignment with parts of a Tangata Whenua vision for their whenua. Iwi land on the Peninsula was never intended to be used for luxury, high priced, high density, elite privately owned housing. The whenua and the harbour have huge cultural and heritage significance for Iwi members, and we look forward to ongoing kaitiakitanga of our harbour, and the appropriate development of our whenua when it is returned to Iwi ownership as part of our Treaty Settlement with the Crown”.

In January 2016 Mau Whenua placed three Pou at Omarukaikuru/Shelly Bay as a statement that Iwi owned land around the harbour was not for sale. Mau Whenua was formed by a group of members of Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika to resist the sale of Iwi land. Like the non-sellers of Manawa Pou Mau Whenua seeks to hold Iwi land, including post-settlement lands for the future benefit of Iwi members and the wider community.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mau Whenua on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Campaign Politicking

The microdoses of policy that get released on the campaign trail are not meant to be ego-shattering psychedelic events that transform our concepts of political reality. They’re meant to merely tickle the pleasure and pain lobes. Thus it was with the Labour tax policy announcement a few days ago. Soak the rich, but only the top two per cent and then only just a little bit. Relax, the wealthy are not going to be carted off in tumbrils anytime soon. However, if you are earning over $180 000 a year then first of all –congratulations! But yes Labour does aim on bringing back the old 39 cents in the dollar top tax rate that it introduced back in 1999 and which as far as I can recall, did not destroy capitalism as we know it. Business boomed in fact, regardless... More>>

 

PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:



National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 