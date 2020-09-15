Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coffee, Rubbish & Gigs @ The Bowl – NPDC Wants To Know What You Think!

Tuesday, 15 September 2020, 9:45 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

With 2 billion reasons to speak up, New Plymouth District residents are being asked if they have enough chances to be heard, as part of the Top 10 Kōrero.

NPDC is putting the word out that it’s ready to listen as people have their say on the issues facing the district and how to spend around $2 billion in public funds for next year’s 10-Year Plan.

With people leading busier lives, it’s easy to think that local government is irrelevant, but NPDC provides about 82,000 residents with essential services, like water, roads and rubbish collection, as well as things like libraries, swimming pools and 1600 hectares of parks and walkways, so it’s important to make it easier to give feedback.

We partner with mana whenua through Te Huinga Taumatua committee, discuss wider environment and water issues with Ngā Kaitiaki and He Puna Wai working groups.

“Our 16 different business units are responsible for an operating budget of about $175 million and a capital budget of around $50 million for the next year. So from your first coffee of the day to when you put your rubbish out at night, NPDC is impacting every part of your life. When it comes to listening, we’re all ears, whether you want to talk from home via phone, email or social media, or come in and speak at a council meeting or working party, or talk to our front-of-house staff,” says Cr Carlson.

What residents think and say helps NPDC make decisions, says Cr Dinnie Moeahu.

“We work closely with Zeal to help give our young people a voice on a huge range of issues and we use our digital platforms to connect with everyone from the very young to the elderly,” says Cr Moeahu. “But are you hearing us? Can we do more to connect with vulnerable young people or with isolated elderly? Tell us what we can do to hear you better.”

Head to newplymouthnz.com/TopTen to have your say on how we kōrero. Those filling out the short survey will go into the draw to win an iPhone 11. Other topics up for debate in the Top 10 Kōrero over the next four weeks include the multi-sport hub and creating a marina.

