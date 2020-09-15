Police Seek Witnesses To Serious Crash On Pakuranga Road, Howick

Counties Manukau Police are seeking witnesses to a serious crash that occurred on Saturday 22nd August on Pakuranga Road, Howick.

At approximately 11.07pm Police were notified of a crash involving a silver Mazda Familia vehicle on Pakuranga Road, which occurred between the Aviemore Drive and Botany Road intersections.

The sole occupant received serious injuries.

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the Mazda Familia vehicle just prior to the incident on Pakuranga Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Steve Latham from the Counties Manukau Police Serious Crash Unit on 09 261 1310 and leave a message with your contact details, or alternatively you can email DLCMSCU@police.govt.nz

