Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Improving fresh water quality one native plant at a time

Tuesday, 15 September 2020, 1:45 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

The first of more than 60,000 native plants have gone in the ground on properties which sit above the Kaiate Falls, to help improve water quality and increase biodiversity in the Waitao catchment.

The plantings are the first of many, resulting from the nearly $1.5 million successfully secured by Bay of Plenty Regional Council through the Government’s One Billion Trees funding in August.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council estimates that more than 300,000 trees will be planted during the next four years on more than 250ha across the region because of the funding.

Bay of Plenty Land Management Officer Hayden Schick said at least 20 percent of the rural property in the Waitao Catchment, of which Kaiate Falls is part of, will be retired and 16 native species including mānuka, karamu and kanuka planted.

“Council has been working with local landowners and combining the best land management practices to reduce contaminants, including creating large riparian buffers as well as excluding stock from waterways and other risk areas,” he said.

More than 30,000 of the plants have been planted on waterways upstream of the falls this winter, with at least another 30,000 plants planned for planting next winter, he said.

The Kaiate Falls, on the Kaiate Stream, flow into the Waitao River which ends up in the southeast corner of Tauranga Moana, (Rangataua Bay).

“The falls area is a popular swimming spot in summer for locals and visitors to the Bay but there is currently a health warning in place due to high levels of E.coli bacteria in the Kaiate Stream,” Mr Schick said.

The recent planting work was another significant step in the right direction towards improving fresh water quality across the region, he said.

For more information about Focus Catchments in the Bay of Plenty visit the Regional Council website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The TransTasman Tinkering With Covid-related Poverty

On September 25, the government’s Covid-19 rent freeze will expire. A fortnight ago, the Commerce Commission (in response to a complaint) sent out a letter warning landlords not to continue trying to reach a a consensus on social media as to what a collective rent rise might look like. This, the Commission warned, could be seen as price fixing.
No one knows how sharply rents will rise after September 25. Yet on the eve of the election a lot of the components of the Covid-19 safety net – the rent freeze, the wage subsidy scheme, the Winter Energy payments... More>>

 

PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:



National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 