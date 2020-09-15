Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wairarapa School Nurtures Muddy Paddock Into Thriving Wetland

Tuesday, 15 September 2020, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Kahutara School is fostering students’ connection with te taiao (nature) by developing a wetland to encourage biodiversity back to the local area, following the school’s participation in the Whitebait Connection programme.

The programme was led by Mountains to Sea Wellington and supported by Greater Wellington Regional Council. Greater Wellington biodiversity advisor, Micheline Evans says, “Since the land donation by the grandparents of a former student in 2017, the restoration work has been integrated into the school’s curriculum with students learning about the wetland and getting involved in seasonal planting and monitoring.

“Three years on, students are already witnessing positive changes in their local wetland ­– with flourishing locally sourced kōwhai, kahikatea, harakeke, cabbage trees, black beech and frequent visits from kotare, ducks and the occasional white heron.”

The message is clear that educational and environmental projects provide practical opportunities to support the student’s wellbeing and ultimately set our region up for success by leaving a healthy and thriving biodiversity legacy.

Kahutara School deputy principal, Hamish McRae says, “It’s the small things like our students all picking a tree to research and name that build their sense of connection and belonging with the area.

“Some of these children will grow up to become farmers, so it’s awesome they can begin to appreciate the value of these activities.

“We can see children making connections between the conservation work they are already doing on their family farms, like trapping and planting.”

Mr McRae says Kahutara School couldn’t have transformed this once-was muddy paddock into a thriving ecosystem without the further support of numerous community groups, such as South Wairarapa Rotary and Featherston’s Own Charitable Trust.

The school has also used the programme to reel in a range of experts to inspire the students. A recent visit from Scottish dragonfly experts, Ruary MacKenzie Dodds and Kari de Koenigswarter, helped students discover that the wetland is a hotspot of baron dragonfly larvae.

And the school’s good work doesn’t stop there, with a community track around the wetland in the final stages and future plans to include QR codes on the trees for visitors to learn about species’ history.

Greater Wellington councillor, Adrienne Staples says, “The young generation is paving the way for a greener, healthier and a more resilient future through kaupapa like these.

“We hope Kahutara School inspires others to start their own projects, whether it’s getting involved in sustainable school programmes, planting, trapping or looking after a wetland.”

This ongoing educational project is one of many initiatives that Greater Wellington has supported as part of the Wairarapa Moana Wetlands Project, a collaboration between Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Rangitāne o Wairarapa, Greater Wellington, the Department of Conservation and South Wairarapa District Council.

Learn more about the sustainable school programmes supported by Greater Wellington at: www.gw.govt.nz/stuff-for-schools/.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The TransTasman Tinkering With Covid-related Poverty

On September 25, the government’s Covid-19 rent freeze will expire. A fortnight ago, the Commerce Commission (in response to a complaint) sent out a letter warning landlords not to continue trying to reach a a consensus on social media as to what a collective rent rise might look like. This, the Commission warned, could be seen as price fixing.
No one knows how sharply rents will rise after September 25. Yet on the eve of the election a lot of the components of the Covid-19 safety net – the rent freeze, the wage subsidy scheme, the Winter Energy payments... More>>

 

PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:



National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 