Update On Investigation Into Invercargill Fire

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading to a house explosion and fire at a Rothesay Place address in Invercargill on the afternoon of Wednesday 9 September 2020 where a 28-year-old male and a 27-year-old female received hospital treatment for their burns.

The two have since been released from hospital and will be spoken to by police about the circumstances of the explosion and the fire.

Police cannot rule out criminal charges being laid as a result of this incident and until the investigation is completed will not be making any further comment.

