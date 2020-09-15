Police Appealing For Sightings Of Missing Auckland Woman Leah Percy

Avondale Police are appealing to the public for any sightings of missing Auckland woman Leah Percy.

Leah, 30, has recently been reported missing to Police but has not been seen since she went missing on 26th July 2020 from the Pt Chevalier area.

Leah is thin to medium build with mid length brown hair and blonde highlights.

She is known to frequent numerous suburbs across Auckland including Westgate, West Harbour, New Lynn, Mt Albert, Remuera, Wainui, Ranui and Auckland CBD areas.

Police and Leah's family have significant concerns for Leah’s welfare and we urge anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 105 and quote the following file number 200913/5070

Information can also be supplied anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

