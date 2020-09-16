Railway Road - Central
Wednesday, 16 September 2020, 8:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a train vs bus crash at the
intersection of Railway Road and Clevely Line,
Bunnythorpe.
Emergency services were alerted to the
crash at around 8:05am.
Initial indications are that
there are serious injuries.
Diversions are in
place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect
delays.
