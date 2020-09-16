Railway Road, Bunnythorpe - Central

Police can confirm that a school bus was involved in a train vs bus crash in Bunnythorpe this morning.

No children have been seriously injured however some are being treated for minor injuries.

The total number of children on the bus is being determined.

Parents that wish to collect their children are asked to make themselves known to an officer at the scene who will assist them.

Diversions remain in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

We appreciate the public's patience while emergency services are at the scene.

