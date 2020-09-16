Updated Statement - Palmerston North Level Crossing Collision
From KiwiRail Group Chief Executive, Greg Miller:
“Following this morning’s level crossing
collision between a bus and a freight train, KiwiRail is
deeply saddened to learn of the death of the bus
driver.
I send my thoughts, and those of all our KiwiRail staff to the whānau and all those affected.
We are supporting our train driver, who is shaken but physically unharmed.
The train driver was the only person on board the locomotive which was travelling from Palmerston North to Whanganui to collect log wagons.
The train has received minor damage.
The Clevely Line level crossing where the collision occurred is protected by flashing lights and bells.
In the last 15 years there have been no collisions at this crossing between trains and either vehicles or pedestrians, although our records show one near miss when a car crossed in front of a train in January 2011.
We manage a priority list for upgrades to level crossing protection and this location was not on our current plans to install barrier arms.
The line speed for trains travelling through this area is 80km/h.
The driver has told us he was sounding his horn before the collision.
The line is currently closed and will be reopened once we have clearance from other agencies and we have completed our safety checks.
Three freight trains are currently being held back while the line is closed, and we are in contact with affected freight customers.
KiwiRail will be offering support to the schools involved and the bus company.”