Shining Bright In Whanganui

New Zealand Community Trust is pleased to announce a grant of $30,432 to the Whanganui Squash Rackets Court for a club upgrade. The cost of replacing lighting fixtures on three of the five courts was more than the Club could cover from its own funds. The lighting on all courts had old fittings installed over 50 years ago, was beginning to rust, and the light level was deteriorating. New LED fittings will enhance the overall light and save electricity costs in future.

Club Secretary Lindsay Edwards commented, “This grant has made it possible to finish the lighting of court five, replace the light fittings of all the courts, as well as repainting and repairing three courts. We have held recent tournaments at the Club, one of which was the recent Champion of Champions tournament hosting the champions from each grade and from each club throughout the district, who have all commented on the wonderful facility we now enjoy.

“We're currently in the throes of changing to another security card system which will capture casual and corporate members more easily, and which should further enhance the sport among the community. Juniors have benefitted as well, with our club showing the strongest junior membership within the district, thanks to the presentation of the courts and their viewing advantages.

“The refurbishment of the bar has also meant that our lounge attracts outside interest as a hire facility for social events, and works in nicely with our tennis code, sharing in costs of the card system, and having the use of the lounge and facilities. Once again, increased opportunities have arisen for membership increases across both codes.

"NZCT have been hugely influential in Whanganui being able to present to the community first-class squash facilities," says Lindsay. "It is the envy of the other clubs in the district, and more widely the squash fraternity throughout New Zealand."

The Whanganui Squash Club has been serving the community since 1969. It is a five-court facility, with lounge, kitchen and bar, full changing rooms for players, and the best showers in town!

