Freedom Camping Review Hearings Wrap Up

More than 50 people have had their say during three days of hearings on Marlborough’s Freedom Camping Bylaw review. The hearings began on Monday afternoon and wrapped up yesterday.

Freedom Camping Sub-Committee Chair Councillor David Oddie said it was good to see so many people take the time to come and talk about their submission on the proposals.

The views voiced over the past few days will now be considered, along with the 345 written submissions received, before any amendments to the draft bylaw are presented for adoption at the Assets and Services Committee meeting on 1 October. It will then be ratified at the next scheduled Council meeting and adopted by Council prior to the 2020/2021 summer season.

Marlborough’s Freedom Camping Bylaw was last reviewed in 2016 and was developed to provide a regional approach and guidance under the Freedom Camping Act 2011, which sets out the national direction on how to manage freedom camping.

For more information about the bylaw review process visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/bylaws/freedom-camping-bylaw-2012/proposed-freedom-camping-bylaw-2020

